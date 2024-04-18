It comes a day before special preview screenings in cinemas across the UK, with tickets for these going towards MediCinema.

Exclusively at the Serennu Centre on Saturday, May 11, a special viewing for patients in hospital and those with disabilities will take place.

The viewing has been made possible by the combined generosity of Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) and participating cinemas hosting the Sunday, May 12 previews, as all earnings from ticket sales will be given to MediCinema to aid in their work.

MediCinema, a groundbreaking charity improving patient wellbeing through the power of shared cinema experiences, manages in-hospital cinemas, including Serennu Children's Centre in Newport, Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, and the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

The cinemas are designed to accommodate beds, wheelchairs, and medical equipment - a vital provision in enhancing patient resilience whilst reducing feelings of stress, anxiety, and isolation.

Colin Lawrence, CEO MediCinema said: "We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Sony and all the exhibition partners taking part.

"By donating their income from these screenings to MediCinema they and their customers are helping to support patients visiting our cinemas.

"We know that this vastly improves the experience of being in hospital and these special previews will mean that so many more NHS patients and their families will benefit."

The Garfield Movie, voiced by Hollywood powerhouses Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson, promises a hilarious, high-stakes heist featuring Garfield (Pratt), the worldwide-beloved, lasagna-loving cat, and his long-lost father - a tough street cat named Vic (Jackson).

Viewers can look forward to Garfield and his canine friend, Odie, being propelled into a wild, outdoor adventure.

Ian George, managing director at Sony Pictures Releasing UK & Ireland said: "We are always delighted to have an opportunity to support MediCinema and this collaboration means UK audiences will have a special opportunity to watch The Garfield Movie at charity previews two weeks before the movie’s general release on May 24.

"MediCinema is a wonderful charity that does tremendous work bringing the magic of film to NHS patients in hospital, and we are delighted that an iconic family favourite like Garfield can help this important cause.

"We are grateful to our partners in exhibition for joining us in supporting MediCinema and hosting these screenings in their cinemas."

Since its inception in 1999, MediCinema has provided more than 320,000 experiences to patients and their families.

More than half of patients reported a reduction in pain, and 93 per cent noted feeling less isolated.

This charity plans to continue spreading the magic of cinema embodied in screenings like The Garfield Movie preview to patients in hospitals all across the UK.