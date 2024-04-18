Arian Care, Hexa Finance Limited, Otium Concierge and Peter Jones ILG have each received two nominations.

Coming from Newport, Monex Group and Tomoe Valve also join the esteemed list of finalists.

Paul Butterworth, CEO of Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, praised the finalists saying: "The Wales Business Awards are a showcase for the best Welsh business has to offer and we would like to congratulate our very worthy finalists who have made amazing contributions to working practices, customer relationships and the economy over the last year."

All these businesses were chosen from among hundreds of entries from different sectors across the country.

Now they are among the 49 finalists across 11 categories.

The categories are: B2B Customer Commitment Award, B2C Customer Commitment Award, Digital Business of the Year, Diversity & Inclusion Award, Employee Engagement Award, Global Business of the Year, Green Business of the Year, Innovative Business of the Year, SME Exporter of the Year, Workplace Wellbeing Award and Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

One will be awarded the ‘Wales Business of the Year’ honour on May 16 at the Vale Hotel & Resort.

Mr Butterworth added: "The awards continue to be a launchpad for businesses and are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate together their achievements that make such a huge difference to the Welsh economy."

The ceremony will see broadcaster Andrea Byrne returning as host.