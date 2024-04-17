Joshua Soal, 30, has now been arrested and returned to prison.

He received a nine-year sentence after being convicted of a robbery at Newport Crown Court in October 2019.

He also has links to the Bargoed area.

Gwent Police shared the following statement: "We recently appealed for information to find Joshua Soal, 30, from the Crosskeys area, who had been recalled to prison.

"He has now been found and arrested."

The force thanked the public for sharing their appeal.