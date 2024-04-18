If so, nominate them for a special award.

In an effort to celebrate the selfless acts of local tradespeople, SGS Engineering, the leading gas struts manufacturer and tool retailer in the UK, is calling for nominations for its annual Local Hero Awards.

Now in its fourth year, the awards scheme recognises generous plumbers, builders, mechanics, electricians, joiners, gardeners and other tradespeople who have displayed outstanding kindness and generosity in their communities.

Last year's winner, Chris Griffiths from Neston on the Wirral, earned his plaudits for offering half-price work for OAPs and small jobs for free.

Proving himself the ultimate local hero, Chris donated his winnings to support his community.

The prizes for these commendable tradespeople are far from symbolic.

The national winner receives a tidy sum of £1,000, with regional winners from Scotland, Northern England, Midlands & Southern England, Wales, and Northern Ireland each taking home £250.

Neil Sansom, CEO at SGS Engineering, noted the importance of recognising these community champions.

Mr Sansom said: "Previous years of the awards have shone a light on some of the wonderful tradespeople across the UK who are going above and beyond for their customers and the public.

"If you know of a worthy tradesperson who has gone above and beyond to make the world a better place then let us know – a £1,000 cash prize could be the perfect way to thank them for their kindness."

Entries close on April 30. The SGS team will announce a shortlist of finalists on May 3.

The public will then have the chance to vote for the overall national winner and up to five regional winners on May 3, with winners being announced on May 10.

Nominating a selfless tradesperson is simple and free to do.

All you need to do is complete an entry form with information about the tradesperson's acts of kindness and generosity.

For further information and to nominate, visit the SGS Engineering website.