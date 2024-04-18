The Royal Albert in Albert Avenue had been boarded up after Gwent Police seized a “large quantity” of class A drug cocaine in November.

But now the pub is re-opening under new management this Friday, April 19, with the new owner keen to return it into a family-friendly pub.

Steven Payne, who is the new owner of the pub, told the South Wales Argus that he has spent thousands of pounds to improve the establishment.

He said: “I want to bring more of a family-friendly venue back to Newport. A lot of pubs and clubs around the area are catered for certain demographics, with the Royal Albert I want it to be a family-friendly venue.”

The Royal Albert in September 2023, before it was boarded up two months later. Picture: Google (Image: Google)

Since buying The Royal Albert, he has upgraded the security systems with enhanced and improved CCTV and he has added a special coating to tables which detect drugs.

He added: “I've spent a lot of money on new systems which include a special coating to stop people from taking drugs. We also have a block light on the door so it will show up on faces if they have taken them before entering the venue.

“The licencing officer from Newport City Council came in yesterday and said that we have got the best quality CCTV in the city. We have alarm systems with panic buttons to ensure the safety of staff and make the building safe.

The Royal Albert will re-open on Friday, April 19 under a new owner who plans to make the pub family-friendly. Picture: Google (Image: Sam Portillo)

“The council recommended that we have two door staff on a Friday and Saturday night, but we are going to have three. I have worked in nearly every venue in Newport as a doorman and safety is important.”

The pub will have a beer garden with a play area that has soft tarmac to ensure children's safety.

Inside it will be split into two areas, with a family room at the front of the pub and another area which includes a pool table and dartboard. The pub will re-open on Friday at 5pm.