Janet Porter, now 66, first joined the dental industry in July 1974 at just 16 years old, where she trained as a dental nurse and worked for almost 40 years after becoming fully qualified.

During her four decades at the dental practice in Eveswell, Newport, she became head nurse, which involved her becoming responsible for the mentoring and training of new staff.

She was also in charge of ensuring that existing staff were aware of their responsibilities and duties when it came to the practice policies and working procedures, and the ordering and organisation of stock and surgery equipment.

Ms Porter said: “I had a lot of responsibilities during my time at the practice, including making sure all of the surgery equipment was maintained and serviced properly.

“I also really loved helping out with the general anaesthetic clinic offered at this practice, used to help sedation for the removal of teeth and surgical procedures. I always found that very interesting when I was asked to assist.”

Ms Porter’s other roles throughout the years included assisting with the practice’s dental implant service and helping to mentor other dentists and nurses across the country how to place implants.

After almost four decades at the same practice, Ms Porter was asked to join and help update a new practice using her wealth of experience and knowledge.

She says she was asked to help out at the new practice because they needed someone who was confident with protocols and procedures for an inspection.

After taking on the new role, she decided to reduce her working days and was given the opportunity to become part of a small, well-established private practice, still in Newport.

However, after 10 years at this private practice, Ms Porter has now decided the time is right to retire and donate more time to her hobbies.

She added she is “very happy” at the practice but feels now is the right time to step back.

She continued: “I love to exercise and enjoy various styles of dance. I enjoy spending time in my garden growing roses, and I think now is the time for me to have more time to do those things.”

Reflecting on her time as a dental nurse over the last 50 years, she recalled both “lovely” and “funny” memories.

She said: “I have met lots of different people and made many friends. For me, the best part of my job has always been communicating with the patients.

“Working in the same practice for so long gave me the chance to get to know them all really well, and I felt as if I had grown up with them.

“I think a lot of them appreciated when I remembered the small things about them, like where they’d be on holiday, for example.

“The one thing I have found to be the most rewarding throughout my career is being able to help people overcome their fear of dental treatment.

“I’ve loved every minute, but now is the time for me to step away.”