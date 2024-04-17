Gwent Police's Serious Crime Organised Crime Team carried out a warrant at an address in Newport on Monday, April 15.

Officers seized cash, drugs, and mobile phones during the warrant, and a 29-year-old man was charged and appeared in court on Tuesday, April 16.

The official statement from the police said: "Our Serious Organised Crime Team carried out a warrant in Newport on Monday 15 April.

"Cash, drugs, and mobile phones were seized, and a 29-year-old man was charged and appeared in court on Tuesday 16 April."