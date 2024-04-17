The A465 Heads of the Valleys Road between Dowlais and Rhymney was closed from around 5.30am on Wednesday morning following a report of a crash and animals in the road.

Gwent Police confirmed the crash had involved three horses and a car, with two horses being pronounced dead at the scene.

Gwent Police said in a statement: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A465, near Rhymney, at around 4.40am on Wednesday 17 April.

"Officers attended along with the fire and rescue service.

"The collision involved a vehicle and three horses.

"Two horses died at the scene."

During rush hour, there were reports from Traffic Wales South of delays almost reaching an hour on the road in the eastbound direction after the road had been closed for a number of hours, with the westbound direction being reopened just before 8am.

The westbound carriageway was reopened just after 10am, with traffic congestion having eased completely by 11.15am.

There was chaos on the roads heading into Gwent on Wednesday morning, as there was also a crash on the A48(M) westbound, one lane of which remained closed for some time after the crash had been cleared due to barrier damage which needed emergency repair.