The application was submitted to Caerphilly Council Planning Committee on Thursday, March 28 and validated on Monday, April 8.

The building in question is a former branch of Lloyds TSB Bank on 58 and 59 High Street in Rhymney, Tredegar.

According to the application, the proposal is to make four one-bedroom flats and one two bedroom flat.

A Mr B Morgan from Pontlottyn made the application, and is acting as his own agent with the application.

Site plans and proposed plans for the building have all been submitted as part of the application, and it is now in the consultation period to allow organisations and members of the public who may be affected by the plans or wish to voice an opinion the opportunity to do so.

To date, the only consultee to have registered a comment is Dwr Cymru Welsh Water, which has issued a number of conditions to the application to "ensure no detriment" to the existing residents, environment or Dwr Cymru Welsh Water’s assets.

This is mainly focused on the removal of sewage on site, where it has been requested that no surface water from any increase in the roof area or "impermeable surfaces" or surrounding land "shall be allowed to drain directly or indirectly into the public sewage system".

The reasoning behind this request is to ensure no "hydraulic overloading" of the public sewage system, protecting the existing residents' health and safety and to ensure no "pollution or detriment" to the environment.

The full application can be viewed on Caerphilly Council's planning portal under the reference code 24/0239/COU.