AN AA Five Red Star country house near Bala has been sold.
The freehold of Palé Hall Hotel and Restaurant in Llandderfel was sold to private buyers.
The 22-bedroom luxury property is nestled in the Dee Valley, on the edge of Eryri National Park.
Savills handled the sale. It was on the market for £6 million.
Tom Cunningham, director in the hotels team at Savills, said: “The sale of Palé Hall provided the purchaser with the chance to acquire the freehold of an exceptional hotel, as well as a profitable business with value-add opportunities.
"Given its stunning location and strong fundamentals it is unsurprising that we were able to find a new owner who will continue its legacy.”
The hotel comprises of a grand hall, reception room, library, dining room and bar.
It also includes a fine dining restaurant, which has three rosettes, and a Michelin green star.
Set within circa 50 acres of landscaped gardens, the hotel, which was originally constructed in 1871, underwent an extensive re-development and refurbishment in 2015.
Following the purchase, there are plans to recreate a personal dimension to the hotel by displaying the owners collection of exquisite and unusual artworks. There are also additional plans for a holistic spa with an organic eatery area using home and local grown produce.
A second restaurant will provide the opportunity for the talented chefs at the hotel to provide an adventurous menu, whilst there is also the possibility of adding further rooms.
In a statement, the new owner said: “At times the more the remote the area, the more desirable and valuable the place can be to experience.”
