Located in Riwderin, Newport, Rhiwderin House on Springfield Drive has been listed for sale at £1,150,000.

Upon entering the property, you are greeted with a hallway which leads to bedroom five on the left with an ensuite bathroom.

On the right is a utility room which leads to two garages, an office, and a storeroom. Further into the house, there is a dining room and toilet, a living room, a kitchen, and a snug.

The first floor boasts a further four bedrooms, with the master bedroom having an en-suite and storage room.

The home is lovely decorated throughout. Picture: Mr & Mrs Clarke estate agents (Image: Mr & Mrs Clarke)It has a second bathroom and a separate toilet with a second office and a games room which leads out onto a stunning roof terrace.

The games room is known as the party room as it features a balcony that overlooks the outdoor pool and lawn.

It is the perfect space to entertain guests and is fantastic for those who enjoy throwing parties and living a life of luxury. The home has breathtaking views of the countryside.

Outside there is a gate with a stone patio path that leads to a generous side outdoor swimming pool that has a diving board and slide.

The pool is surrounded by a green lawn with hedges instead of fences which gives more privacy to those using the pool.

The outdoor swimming pool has a slide and diving board. Picture: Mr & Mrs Clarke estate agents (Image: Mr & Mrs Clarke estate agents)

It is close to amenities such as many local pubs, along with a children’s play park with the nearest grocery store four minutes away by car and 25 minutes away on foot.

If you are interested in viewing or purchasing the property call Mr and Mrs Clarke estate agents on 01633 328032.