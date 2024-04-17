The 22-year-old actor who plays Simon Barlow is said to have confided in his friends about his struggles with claims being made that the move was out of his control.

It was previously reported that the star was leaving the programme after more than 15 years on the cobbles.

Coronation Street star Alex Bain 'begs' for show return after being axed by bosses

'Roy won't survive in there [prison], we have to get him out!'



A campaign is under way to free Roy Cropper!@RichardAArnold is live from Weatherfield chatting to @itvcorrie cast @sallydynevor, @colsonsmith and Alison King about saving the cafe owner. pic.twitter.com/wt5BTw4IFC — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 16, 2024

An insider told The Sun: “Alex has been putting on a brave face saying he quit the show but in reality bosses decided it was time for him to move on.

“It’s been incredibly emotional for Alex and he really doesn’t want to leave at all.

“He’s been begging bosses to keep him in mind for the future. He wants to go back already.”

Announcing the news last month, Alex told fans: “Well my day is done! Nice and short day today! I'm gonna miss this little space some dearly when I go!"

"So glad I've got some shooting days left! So thankful!"

He also shared pictures of a huge leaving party over the weekend, telling Coronation Street viewers and actors: “Thank you to everyone who came last night. It was an absolute blast.”

Recommended Reading:

Coronation Street star shares moving story behind fan favourite Roy Cropper

Coronation Street legend to leave the cobbles after 47 years for new life

Alex first joined the ITV show all the way back in 2008 at the age of seven and later shocked fans in 2018 when he revealed that he was becoming a teenage father in real life.

His then-girlfriend Levi Selby gave birth after her 16th birthday to daughter Lydia-Rose.

He has since been involved in a number of controversial Corrie storylines with his final scenes to air later this summer.

Coronation Street airs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on ITV, ITVX and STV.