An unknown man allegedly trespassed in a resident's garden in the early hours of Wednesday, March 27.

Officers are investigating a report of suspicious activity in the area of Penyrheol, Caerphilly, but say that no criminal damage or thefts were reported at the time.

They would like to speak to the man in the picture who they believe may be able to help with their enquiries.

The police statement reads: "We are investigating a report of suspicious activity in #Penyrheol, Caerphilly, after an unknown man reportedly trespassed on a resident's garden during the early hours of Wednesday 27 March.

"No criminal damage or thefts were reported in the area at the time.

"We would like to speak to this man (pictured), as we believe he may have information that could help us with our enquiries.

"We understand these might not be the clearest images."

If anyone recognises the man or has information they believe may help, they are asked to call 101 or direct message Gwent Police on social media, quoting log reference 2400122094, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.