James O’Driscoll, 26, who is known as ‘Jimmy’, and Corey Gauci, 18, both from Cardiff, are both wanted on suspicion of murder.

The public are warned not to approach them and are asked to contact the police with any information on their whereabouts.

Two £10,000 rewards have been offered by Crimestoppers for information given exclusively to the charity that leads to the arrest of Jimmy O’Driscoll and Corey Gauci.

Father of seven Colin Richards was found unconscious in Snowdon Road, Ely, following a report of a disturbance in the Heol-Y-Berllan and Heol Trelai area of Caerau shortly before 11.30pm on Sunday, April 7.

Father of seven Colin Richards died on Sunday, April 7 (Image: South Wales Police / Family photo)

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Mr Richards died, and a murder investigation was launched.

Post-mortem enquiries are on-going however it has been confirmed that he died from a fatal stab wound.

Detective Superintendent Darren George, of the force's Major Crime Team, said: “Extensive enquiries are continuing as we establish the tragic events which took place on the night of Sunday April 7.

“While three arrests have been made, we are still looking for others suspected of being involved in the disturbance and the murder of Coiln Richards.

“Jimmy O’Driscoll and Corey Gauci are both wanted on suspicion of murder, and I am appealing for information and the support of the local community on establishing their whereabouts. This can be done online and anonymously to South Wales Police or through Crimestoppers.

“There has been significant police activity in the area since last Sunday and armed police have been deployed as a precaution while we conduct numerous search warrants and arrest enquiries across the city.

“Our thoughts remain with Colin and his family at this difficult time. Family members continue to be updated and supported by specially trained family liaison officers.”

Director of Operations at the charity Crimestoppers, Mick Duthie, said: “We are appealing to anyone with information about where these individuals are located to contact our charity 100% anonymously as soon as possible.

“It is important to be clear that to assist anybody wanted for questioning over a crime can lead to prosecution. Our independent charity is here for people who feel unable to speak to police directly. Since 1988, when Crimestoppers began, we have always kept our promise of anonymity to the millions who have trusted us with their crime information.”

You can call the Crimestoppers’ UK Contact Centre, which is open 24/7, on freephone 0800 555 111 or you can fill in their secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Information and footage and can be submitted to South Wales Police online here.

Alternatively, please contact the police quoting reference 2400112146 using either live chat, online, emailing swp101@south-wales.police.uk, or calling 101.



