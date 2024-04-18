Cornwall-based singer-songwriter Sarah McQuaid is set to show off her latest album 'The St Buryan Sessions' on Saturday, May 4 at Catbrook & District Memorial Hall.

The concert is part of her wider tour across the UK and Ireland this spring.

Born in Spain and raised in Chicago, McQuaid carved out a successful career in the USA and Canada as a part of The Chicago Children’s Choir.

Following her move to Cornwall in 2007, she found herself co-writing songs with Zoë Pollock, writer and performer of 1991 UK top 5 single "Sunshine On A Rainy Day."

Known as Mama, their 2008 album received rave reviews and was dubbed "a pleasingly maverick mix" by MOJO magazine.

She said: "I owe Zoë a massive debt of gratitude for getting me into songwriting in a serious way.

"If it weren’t for Zoë, I’d never have met Martin" – referring to Martin Stansbury who has accompanied her on all her tours since 2009.

Her most recent album, The St Buryan Sessions, was recorded live in lockdown in a local medieval church.

Released in October 2021, it has been well received and has found its spot in several "Best of 2021" lists on three continents.

Sarah McQuaid will be at Catbrook & District Memorial Hall, Catbrook, Chepstow, on Saturday, May 4, doors at 7pm. Tickets cost £10 or free for under 16s and can be bought through the venue.

It is one of two shows on the tour made possible by Noson Allan - Night Out.