The explosion occurred within a building at the BAE Systems site in Glascoed and the fire service said via their social media (although the post has since been removed) that the explosion took place at approximately 10.49am on Wednesday, April 17.

A BAE Systems spokesperson, while not confirming the incident was an 'explosion', said: “We can confirm that there was an incident at our Glascoed facility in Wales this morning.

A sign pointing to BAE Systems Glascoed West Access (Image: Wales News Service)

"Tried and tested safety protocols were immediately enacted and emergency services attended the site.

"All personnel are accounted for and there were no injuries.

"Our emergency response team continue to monitor the facility and a full investigation has been launched.”

The South Wales Fire and Rescue Service also said in their social media post: "At 10.49am on Wednesday 17th April, an incident occurred at the premises of BAE Systems Glascoed when an explosion occurred within a building.

Emergency services were at the scene (Image: Newsquest)

"An Incident Control Post has been set up to deal with the incident."

A local source, said this of the explosion: "It wasn't that loud from where I was but it felt like an earthquake. My car shook."

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said they were "aware of the incident and were notified directly by South Wales Fire & Rescue Service."

They added: "The incident did not extend off-site, and as such, no formal assistance was requested from the fire service or any other emergency services. We continued to liaise with the emergency services in case this situation changed and were ready to support if needed."

A source at the scene around 2.23pm said: there are five fire engines, three police cars, and cars still parked in the car park. No smoke can be seen. (Image: Wales News Service)

As such, they confirmed that no evacuations were necessary.

Public access near to the site in Glascoed, Usk in Monmouthshire, had been restricted, with a full investigation issued.

History

The 1,000-acre site near Usk started producing munitions in 1940 during the Second World War.

In June 2012, the Argus reported the British withdrawal from Afghanistan played a part in the decision to cut the jobs at the site.

According to the same report, Glascoed takes empty ammunition bodies from BAE’s plant at Washington, Tyne and Wear and fills them with explosives, making tank rounds and mortar bombs.

Police vehicles near the site (Image: Wales News Service)

After job losses in the factory, BAE Systems' website confirms there are 550 employees at the Glascoed site in Usk.

BAE Systems was awarded a "new 15-year contract to supply munitions to the UK Ministry of Defence" in 2020. A £2.4 billion contract was signed, according to a video posted by the company on November 30, 2020.