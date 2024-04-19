Pill Unity gardens, located on Portland Street in Pillgwenlly, Newport, is set to open its gates to members of the community on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Michael Parry-Jones, who works in a community development role at Newport City Homes and has taken on a lead role in the project, said: “At the beginning the site was overgrown and unloved.

"We cleared away 20-30 needles, mattresses, car parts, you name it. It was a fly tip inside, and a jungle.”

Overgrown plants on the Portland Street site (Image: Michael Parry-Jones)

Mr Parry-Jones said the project was a massive undertaking (Image: Michael Parry-Jones)

Mattresses were found at the site initially, along with needles, car parts and more. Mr Parry-Jones described it as a fly tip inside, and a jungle.” (Image: Michael Parry-Jones)

Mr Parry-Jones said the project was a massive undertaking (Image: Michael Parry-Jones)

“It’s been a massive project,” said Mr Parry-Jones, who said “the whole place was literally excavated with heavy duty machinery.”

The project started as a vision of the Pill Unity community group. Julie Fish, who is a volunteer and member of Pill Unity, said the works on the site began in 2019.

Michael Parry-Jones (left) and Julie Fish (right), stood in front of a sign at Pill Unity Gardens which says Pill is Family (Image: Newsquest)

Ms Fish added: “The Pill Unity group was established in 2016 and we wanted to look at establishing a green space, an asset in the community which can be utilised by everybody. Not just school children, but also the elders in the community.”

Mr Parry-Jones and Ms Fish said the land had to be cleaned before heavy duty machinery was able to create a blank canvas (Image: Michael Parry-Jones)

The new growing spaces (Image: Newsquest)

Welcome sign (Image: Newsquest)

Sign saying 'everyone is welcome here' (Image: Newsquest)

The gardens have taken place at a former allotment site, which was being used by some community members. Circumstances in the community meant that some plots were being used, while others were left overgrown.

Newport City Council allowed the Pill Unity group to take over responsibility for some of the plots, so they could build a garden fit for the community.

Pill Unity Gardens (Image: Newsquest)

Polytunnel at Pill Unity Gardens (Image: Newsquest)

Raised beds at Pill Unity Gardens (Image: Newsquest)

The gardens include outdoor and indoor growing spaces including raised beds, a poly tunnel and greenhouses, a log circle area covered with a canopy, a dipping pond, a bug hotel, an orchard, a wildflower area, a seating area described as "tranquil", and a shipping container that has been converted into an indoor learning space.

Ms Fish, said: "The gardens will be used as an outdoor learning space for children who attend Pill Primary School and Flying Start.

"Members of the Pill community will be given the opportunity to have a growing space to grow vegetables and fruit, and the group also plan to hold community events in the future.

"The group are currently looking for support to create some wheelchair friendly paths around the raised beds to improve accessibility."

Opening ceremony

After years of hard work, consultations and dedication, the gardens will have a grand opening with a ceremonious ribbon-cutting.

Activities on the day will include a fire pit with marshmallows, a choir performance by Pill Primary School, refreshments, seed-ball making classes and pebble painting.

The spaces are a blank canvas (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Parry-Jones said: “We had to apply for planning permission for the steel container to use as an educational space.”

Julie Fish mentioned that local companies have been involved in the project, and said: "Although the project is managed by the Pill Unity community group, it is a true collaborative achievement and over the past four years the project has been supported by many organisations."

A sensory play area has been made for the children (Image: Newsquest)

Raised beds and troughs (Image: Newsquest)

Ms Fish added: "The success of the project would not be possible without the support from the following organisations."

Companies that have been involved in the Pill Unity gardens project so far (Image: Newsquest)

The Pill Unity Gardens will be open to the public on Friday, April 26, 2024, between 11am – 4pm. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11.30am. Entry to the ceremony is free.

Address: Portland Street, Newport, NP20 2DP