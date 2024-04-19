The Royal in Old Market Street, Usk is understood to have been closed for many years and is currently unoccupied.

Conservative councillor Penny Jones, who represents Raglan, suggested it could be used to provide housing for “several families”.

She said she didn’t understand why the building has been left empty and without a use.

Ms Jones was speaking as Monmouthshire County Council’s people scrutiny committee was updated on the help and support, as well as potential penalties, the council can use to bring empty homes back into use.

She said: “The Royal in Usk has been empty for many, many years and would be ideal for flats or a house.

“Everybody talks about it and everybody wonders why nothing has been done about it. It’s the perfect property and it could house several families. It has lots of potential.”

Ms Jones said she thought the pub may have closed 20 or even 30 years ago but cautioned she wasn’t sure as she was speaking from memory.

The council’s housing manager Ian Bakewell said his team was focused on empty homes, rather than properties which he said would be the responsibility of the council’s regeneration team, but would check what the position of the property is.