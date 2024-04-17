A 21-YEAR-OLD man from Swansea has absconded from custody and the police are asking for the public's help to find him due to his links to Gwent.
Jack Jones, 21, was reported to have 'absconded from custody' at around 10.54am on Wednesday, April 17.
South Wales Police said: "In this case, the definition of abscond is "to fail to surrender oneself for custody at the appointed time."
The 21-year-old man from Swansea is wanted by the South Wales Police as he is 'AWOL' (Absent Without Official Leave).
Police have said the man is known to have links to Gwent.
South Wales Police are asking anyone with more information on Mr Jones' whereabouts to contact them, quoting reference 2400050710.
