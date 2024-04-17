The proposal to build a retail unit with all the associated works on land at Rhyd y Blew, Beaufort Road, will go before councillors at a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning committee on Tuesday, April 23.

The site is between the Morrisons supermarket and the B & M store and the application has been submitted by T J Morris Limited.

The report explains that historic planning permission going back nearly 30 years for a retail development is still in existence and ground works were started there in 2006.

The new scheme would be smaller than the one approved in 2006 and according to the planning report would pose less of a threat to the future of Ebbw Vale town centre.

Planning officer, Joanne White said: “It is anticipated that the proposal would create over 100 full and part-time jobs with an investment of over £15 million in the local economy.

Mrs WHite explained that the intended retailer, Home Bargains already has a store in Ebbw Vale town centre.

Mrs White said: “However, the submitted planning and retail statement (PRS) confirms that the proposed store would complement the existing offering in the town centre rather than replace it.”

The plans include a new access will be created and 135 car parking spaces which include eight disabled bays, six parent and child bats and 14 electric vehicle charging points.

The report also says that the “vast majority” of money spent on food in the area is at the nearby Morrisons.

The report said: “The dominance of Morrisons suggests that there is a lack of consumer choice locally.

“It could be argued that the proposal would improve consumer choice in terms of food.”

Mrs White said: “The proposed development is considered acceptable in land use terms.

“The retail need has been assessed against national policy to demonstrate that the proposal will not have an unacceptable impact upon the vitality and viability of the town centre.

“Particularly when taking into account the fallback position of a larger-scale non-food development having the benefit of an extant permission on the site.

“Furthermore, the proposal would not have an unacceptable impact on the

character, appearance or amenity of surrounding area and wider landscape.

“I therefore recommend planning permission be granted.”

Thhis planning permission would be subject to a number of conditions including the need for a further sustainable drainage application be approved before building work can start.