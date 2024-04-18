Steven Fitzgerald, 68, from Newport admitted threatening a person with a bladed article in a private place, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating.

The offences took place in the city between October 30 and November 6 last year.

Fitzgerald, of Golden Mile View, had been due to stand trial this week but entered late guilty pleas.

“The defendant has no previous convictions and has a number of health problems,” his barrister Matthew Comer told Cardiff Crown Court.

Fitzgerald’s sentence was adjourned until May 14.

He was remanded in custody by Judge Shomon Khan.