A MAN has pleaded guilty to threatening his wife with a meat cleaver and assaulting her.
Steven Fitzgerald, 68, from Newport admitted threatening a person with a bladed article in a private place, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating.
The offences took place in the city between October 30 and November 6 last year.
Fitzgerald, of Golden Mile View, had been due to stand trial this week but entered late guilty pleas.
“The defendant has no previous convictions and has a number of health problems,” his barrister Matthew Comer told Cardiff Crown Court.
Fitzgerald’s sentence was adjourned until May 14.
He was remanded in custody by Judge Shomon Khan.
