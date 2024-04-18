Watery eyes and constant sneezing can be side effects of a high pollen count at this time of year, which can be troublesome to deal with.

It can be particularly hard on the eyes which can become inflamed and itchy resulting in obscured vision and general discomfort.

As a result, eye expert Stephen Hannan, Clinical Service Director at Optical Express, has shared a number of tips to deal with these issues.

Hay fever symptoms can be particularly hard on the eyes (Image: Getty Images)

5 tips to deal with eye allergies and hay fever

Remove Contact Lenses

Wearing contact lenses can actually heighten symptoms of hay fever, especially in high pollen count periods.

It is advised to remove contact lenses when experiencing symptoms as pollen and dust can get trapped underneath, causing concentrated exposure and therefore increased irritation to the eyes.

Wear Wraparound Sunglasses

Wraparound sunglasses can reduce exposure to pollen entering the eye area so could be a useful tool for reducing symptoms.

Hannan adds: "We recommend making an informed decision when choosing the right pair of sunglasses, while always opting for a pair that offers UV 400 protection, as this can eliminate 97-100 per cent of UV rays."

Use eye drops

Hannan says: "One of the first lines of defence against eye irritation is to use eye drops. There are different types and strengths that can relieve dryness and reduce itching in the area.

"Speak to an Optometrist to get advice on the best eye drops for you and your symptoms."

At home remedies

A number of small tricks implemented into day-to-day life can help reduce symptoms such as using cold compresses around the eye area rather than rubbing and itching.

Others include using anti-allergy pillows and pillowcases and changing your clothing, bedding and pillowcases frequently.

Take Antihistamines

The obvious thing to do against hay fever is to take antihistamines to help your body fight against a high pollen count.

Hannan adds: “If you suffer from eye allergy reactions and are concerned about your eye health, book in for an examination with your Optometrist at your nearest eye health provider.

“It’s recommended that you get an eye examination every two years, however, your optometrist may advise to increase this depending on your eye examination.”