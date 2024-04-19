SOPHIA DOWSELL, 28, of Ruperra Street, Newport was fined £123 and her driving licence endorsed with 10 points after she pleaded guilty to being in charge of motor vehicle when the alcohol level in her breath, 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit on Caroline Street on December 3, 2023.

She must pay £85 costs and a £49 surcharge.

WILLIAM DOUGHERTY, 61, of Maryland Road, Pontymister, Risca was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Wellspring Terrace on March 25.

He was fined £324 and ordered to pay a £130 surcharge and £85 costs.

CURTIS TAYLOR, 18, of no fixed abode, Trevethin, Pontypool was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted harassment and causing criminal damage to a window on Upland Drive between April 5 and April 9.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of a 12-month restraining order and told to pay £100 compensation.

BEN TRUELOVE, 40, of Colston Court, Newport was jailed for 12 weeks with the sentence suspended for 12 months after he was found guilty following a trial of failing to provide a specimen for analysis on November 8, 2023.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was ordered to pay £620 costs and a £154 surcharge.

CHANTEL JONES, 42, of Gwent Way, Tredegar must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 70mph in 50mph zone on the A465 in Abergavenny on September 6, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

RICHARD MAPP, 43, of Upland Drive, Trevethin, Pontypool was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4042 in Cwmbran on November 14, 2023.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SOPHIA KATE HOPPIS, 36, of Moorland Park, Newport must pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on September 15, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CARLEY FIELD, 38, of Goshawk Rise, Penallta, Caerphilly must pay £423 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 53mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on September 14, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

ABDUL HANNAN, 59, of Ashford Close, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £192 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 49mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on September 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SEPTIMIU GEORGE VASILE CARP, 52, of Bridge Street, Usk must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 49mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on September 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SIMON TRAINER, 54, of Whitethorne Street, Crumlin, Caerphilly must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on September 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.