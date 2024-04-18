South Wales Argus
Subscribe
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

LIVE: Traffic chaos on M4 heading into Newport during rush hour

Live

Newport rush hour sees heavy traffic chaos

Traffic
By Sallie Phillips

  • Heavy traffic chaos is being reported on the M4 in both directions
  • Delays of five minutes and increasing are reported at J26 and J24

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos