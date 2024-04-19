National Trust Cymru has pinpointed the best places in south Wales where you can see and celebrate nature's confetti - vibrant blossoms.

Leading the list is the picturesque Tredegar Park in Newport.

Arguably the best spot for a blossom stroll, trek through The Orchard Garden, one of the three formal gardens surrounding a beautiful red-brick house.

The orchard, maintained in conjunction with mental health charity Growing Space, displays blooming apple trees and hidden pathways, providing a serene experience.

A highlight during Blossom Week, running from April 20 to 28, will undeniably be the last dazzling outfit of cherry tree blossoms.

Add to it, Dyffryn Gardens in Cardiff.

The Kitchen Gardens are adorned with pear, apple and apricot blossom.

The Edwardian Garden is under restoration and scattered, remaining cherry blossoms offer late flowering magnolia as well.

Beds full of budding spring bulbs decking the South Lawn represent spring in its full glory.

Mark your Blossom Week: visit the Arboretum to see clusters of opening buds on blossom trees and an array of spring flowers.

Each year, as part of their #BlossomWatch campaign, National Trust Cymru encourages people to step out and experience the simple joy of spring's blossoms.

Visitors can share their personal blossom discoveries on social media using the tags #BlossomWatch #GwleddyGwanwyn.

To find out more and plan a visit, visit the National Trust Cymru website.