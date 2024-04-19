According to the council's planning portal, the proposal is to transform a four bedroom residential house into a five bedroom HMO.

The site in question is 16 Lewis Terrace, Oak Terrace in Llanbradach, and would see the currently vacant property have its current usage changed from a C3 semi-detached house to C4 a five bedroom HMO.

The proposal has been put forward by agent Rhys Andrews of Andrews Architecture on behalf of the applicant, a Mr Cejay Leitis, who has registered his address as the property the application is covering.

As it would change the use to a HMO, there are not many external or even internal changes that would be required, and this is reflected in the application, which was sent to the council on Tuesday, April 9 and validated on Monday, April 15.

Despite this, the proposal is now in the consulting stage where businesses and members of the public are invited to comment on the application.

Llanbradach & Pwllypant Community Council has already written to Caerphilly Council's planning committee with a number of objections to the proposal.

They cite the parking, noise, lack of privacy, loss of character and increase in waste and recycling issues as their primary reasons for "strongly object[ing]" to the proposal.

They say that the lack of off-road parking "is unacceptable" and the property's proximity to the main road means it would put a major strain on the on-street parking available, while the increase in noise would spoil the neighbouring residents' "right to peace and quiet".

The loss of character would be due to the property no longer being a family home "in keeping with other properties" and the sense of community.

They have also highlighted a risk of fly-tipping being a problem with HMOs and increasing a risk of recycling not being separated properly "contaminat[ing] the recycling stream".

The application remains open for any further consultee or public comments, and can be found on the Caerphilly Council's planning portal under the reference code 24/0277/COU.