A “do not eat” warning has been issued by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) as the “possible presence” of these materials makes the product “unsafe to eat”.

It comes as Unilever also issued an urgent recall in March for Magnum Classic Ice Cream due to the "possible presence of metal".

What batches of Magnum Almond Ice Cream Sticks have been recalled?





Wednesday 17 April - @Unilever recalls Magnum Almond Ice Cream Sticks (3 pack) because of the possible presence of plastic and metal #FoodAlert https://t.co/rTgJ3W1lFe pic.twitter.com/sAG9HkQrcf — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) April 17, 2024

The product details of the affected Magnum Almond Ice Cream Sticks (3 pack) are as follows:

Pack size: 3x100ml

Batch codes: L3338, L3339, L3340, L3341 and L3342

Best before: end of December 2025

The FSA said: “Unilever is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”

It advised: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, any customers with queries or concerns can contact the careline team for further guidance at 0800146252 or email ukicare@unilever.com.”

Unilever commented: “The safety of the people that buy and use our products is always our number one priority which is why we are recalling these products.

How the Food Hygiene Rating System Works.

“No other Magnum products are affected.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your co-operation.”

Recommended reading:

What are FSA product recalls and withdrawals?





The FSA explained: “If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

“The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

“In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued. This provides local authorities with details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers.”