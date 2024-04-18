The coin was designed by Edwina Ellis and was launched to mark the bicentenary of the iconic Trafalgar Square art space.

The piece shows the National Gallery's beloved columns and features an inscription around the edge of the coin reading: "Maiorvm Gloria Posteris Lvmen Est”, meaning “the glory of our ancestors is a light to our descendants”.

This phrase is inscribed on the ceiling of the art gallery and coveys the notion that great artists of the past inspire those in the future to create great works.

The new £2 coin from the Royal Mint features the National Gallery in London (Image: PA/Royal Mint)

Royal Mint 'delighted' to be releasing brand new National Gallery £2 coin

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint said: “We are delighted to join the National Gallery in celebrating its bicentenary.

“This coin is a fitting tribute to a legacy of world-class paintings and the gallery’s unwavering dedication to preserving artistic brilliance. We hope that collectors enjoy this miniature piece of art for years to come.”

For two centuries, the @NationalGallery has been a haven for art lovers and artists.



Look out for the release of a special £2 coin struck celebrate its 200th anniversary on 18 April! 👀 pic.twitter.com/CJwCFuOSNs — The Royal Mint (@RoyalMintUK) April 11, 2024

Later this spring, the coin is to be included in a National Gallery time capsule that will be laid as part of the NG200 celebrations.

The collectable coin will also be made available in different versions, including gold, silver and brilliant uncirculated.

These will be available to buy on the Royal Mint website with prices starting from £13.

Previously, the coin was made available as part of the Royal Mint's 2024 annual sets but can now be purchased individually.