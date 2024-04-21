Llantarnam Abbey, a Grade II listed abbey of the Sisters of St Joseph of Annecy and a former Cistercian monastery set in the town of Cwmbran, in the Torfaen council area.

Llantarnam Abbey cottage offers two good size bedrooms and a truly "rare opportunity" for people who might be looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of city or town life by living in a building that is set in its own private woodland estate.

The abbey has also previously been considered for plans for a convent and a multi-million pound hospital, back in 2022.

The site is currently unfurnished and as such will offer a "perfect blend of modern amenities within a traditional setting" as any renters will be able to add their own personal touches while being in a quiet area not far from the town of Cwmbran, well within reach of the town's popular shopping centre, hospitals, schools and other necessities.

Boasting "charm and character" in abundance, there is a "a warm and inviting atmosphere throughout, no doubt caused by the spacious rooms that let in copious amounts of natural light and add to the tranquil setting.

There is also the prospect of subletting the stables, offering a level of "versatility" to any potential renters, set in a world of "natural beauty and tranquillity".

The building is seen as "ideal" for small, young families looking to plant roots in a "peaceful abode surrounded by nature", and provides that "perfect balance of comfort and serenity" many look for.

The "expansive grounds" have been deemed a "true oasis", somewhere you can take in the sights and sounds of the woodland while still remaining in a level of privacy. The patio area offers a perfect option for alfresco dining or even outdoor entertaining, if that is more your aim.

There are "endless possibilities" for outdoor activities in the surrounding landscape, making it the perfect space to raise young children with bundles of energy, while also being able to "impress and inspire" the adults.

Set in the heart of "nature's embrace" this "idyllic" abbey cottage is the "beauty of country living at its finest" while still remaining all the requirements for modern living.

It is currently being marketed by Number One Estate Agents of Newport for £1200 per calendar month, and you can call 01633 603789 to find out more.