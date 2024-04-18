Ryan Whitehead, 30, from Newport was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle when officers attended the scene in Blaenavon last month.

Prosecutor Martha Smith-Higgins told Swansea Crown Court: “The defendant was inhaling nitrous oxide gas directly from a canister he was holding.

“There were five further canisters found in the vehicle.

“He appeared to officers to be under the influence and they could smell cannabis coming from the car.

“The defendant was subjected to a search and police found he was wearing a black bum bag.

“Inside there were a number of wraps containing class A drugs.”

Officers seized 56 wraps of crack cocaine with a street value of £2,180, 30 wraps of heroin worth around £1,200 and £273.05 in notes and coins.

There were text bombs found on a burner phone offering drop-offs and encouraging customers to: “Get your orders in.”

Whitehead, of Welland Crescent, Bettws, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin.

He also admitted possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation and possession of cannabis.

The offences occurred on the morning of Sunday, March 17.

Whitehead has 18 previous convictions for 28 offences but none for drug trafficking.

His barrister Kevin Seal asked the court to give his client credit for his guilty pleas.

He added: “This is a man who for a number of years, probably in excess of 12 years, has had a very deep-rooted cannabis habit.

“As a result of that, he's built up debts.

“And it's through that that he became involved in the sale of class A drugs which he does not take himself.

“Largely the reason for his cannabis habit is to self-medicate as well as him receiving prescription medication for a personality disorder which he has and other problems with his mental health.”

Whitehead was jailed for 45 months by Recorder David Elias KC and ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge following his release from prison.