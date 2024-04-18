A team at the Health and Safety Executive is set to mount a investigation with specialist explosive investigators to find out what caused the explosion.

It has been said that the HSE have already been in contact with staff at BAE Systems in Glascoed and the emergency services who were involved in the incident.

A spokesperson for HSE told the Argus: "We are aware of the incident that occurred on April 17 at BAE’s factory in Glascoed.

"We have been in contact with the emergency services and site management to establish further information. Specialist explosives inspectors will be attending the site to begin an investigation.”

BAE Systems confirmed that its internal investigation is "ongoing" after having enacted "tried and tested safety protocols". They said on Wednesday that no injuries had been reported as a result of the incident.

Monmouth MP David Davies commented on the incident yesterday, noting that the incident happened in a "remote part of the site" and that everything was "thoroughly checked". He declined the opportunity to comment further when approached by the Argus.

What happened?

At around lunchtime on Wednesday, April 17, an explosion was reported at the BAE Systems site in Glascoed, Usk, Monmouthshire, with statements later confirming the incident had happened just before 11am.

Locals living in the area said the explosion caused the ground to 'shake', with one saying it "felt like an earthquake".

Emergency services personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the site and recorded no injuries. The incident was reported by Monmouthshire Council to have "not extended off-site" so "no formal assistance" was required by any emergency services.

No evacuations were necessary, but public access to the site was restricted, with a full investigation issued.