The MoneySavingExpert founder posted some advice on X, formerly Twitter on Wednesday (April 17) to tell people they should do a quick “scan” to see if they are eligible for financial help from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Martin, who regularly appears on ITV This Morning to share his latest money-saving tips wrote: “There are up to 21m unclaimed benefits. Don't assume ‘it's not me’ (a few benefits aren't means tested).

“From UC to water bill support, council tax help to attendance allowance, its worth a few mins to scan if ur entitled to owt...”

How to check if you are owed ‘unclaimed’ benefits

In an article published on the MoneySavingExpert website from the team on Tuesday (April 16), it explained: “Benefits were increased by 6.7% last week (some relating to pensions by 8.5%), impacting the incomes of millions of people, including many who are in work.

“The increase also means some, at the edges of thresholds, will be eligible who weren't before (as you can now earn a higher amount before you lose benefits). As it's estimated millions are missing out on what they're entitled to, it's worth checking.”

You can check to see what DWP payments you can claim here by using the MSE benefits calculator.

Replying to Martin’s latest financial advice, one user on X said: “I have been trying to get PIP because I am deaf. But the DWP insist I phone them!!!! I am 4 months into my application and we are currently stuck on 'proving my identity' by phone. No wonder so many benefits are unclaimed when it is so hard to apply.”

Another added: “Thanks, Martin. I have reduced my water bill following your advice.”

One user wrote: “So important to mention this. The government don't tell people of this. They want to save this money. Thanks for getting this out there. Yes, claiming benefits can be a hassle but if entitled then claim it.”