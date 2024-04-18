The Junction Inn, located on Kings Hill in Hengoed, posted the sad news to their official Facebook page on Tuesday morning, revealing that the current owners now plan to close the pub on Sunday.

According to the Facebook post, the pub had been undergoing a potential sale which has since fallen through, leading the owners to decide to close for good.

The post reads: "Hello all. As you may all be aware the sale of the pub has fallen through.

"So myself and my husband have decided to close the pub, so the last day of trading will be this Sunday (April 21).

"This weekend we have a weekend full of entertainment with band Pistachio Nuts on Friday evening and Saturday with Bonkers Bingo with the very best Roly Poly himself hosting it.

"Both events are free to all who want to come.

"We would like to thank you all for your support in the five years we have had the pub and love you to join us on this Sunday for a farewell drink."

The Junction Inn had changed hands to its current owners in November 2019, when it was in need of a full refurbishment as it was looking quite tired and required new energy in the pub.

According to the official website, the full refurbishment went ahead in March 2020, and took until July 2020 to complete the interior of the pub.

The refurbished pub has a luxurious lounge and bar but maintains a railway theme.

New toilets fitted throughout and even a new easy access toilet for wheelchair users was fitted and also a baby changing area fitted.

In the beginning on 2021, even more work was carried out, opening a fabulous iconic beer garden which has proved to be a great area to chill and get away from all the hustle and bustle of the busy day to day life.