Mr Richards died in the Ely area of the city on Sunday April 7, and an investigation was launched.

Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of assisting an offender and the 33-year-old from Caerau was arrested last night and is in police custody.

They have also released the names and pictures of two suspects they want to speak to as part of their inquiries.

Colin Richards’ family has been updated and continue to be supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Two other men James O’Driscoll, 26, who is known as ‘Jimmy’, and Corey Gauci, 18, both from Cardiff, are both still wanted on suspicion of murder.

The public are warned not to approach them and are asked to contact the police with any information on their whereabouts.

Father of seven Colin Richards was found unconscious in Snowdon Road, Ely, following a report of a disturbance in the Heol-Y-Berllan and Heol Trelai area of Caerau shortly before 11.30pm on Sunday, April 7.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Mr Richards died, and a murder investigation was launched.

Post-mortem enquiries are on-going however it has been confirmed that he died from a fatal stab wound.

Two £10,000 rewards have been offered by Crimestoppers for information given exclusively to the charity that leads to the arrest of Jimmy O’Driscoll and Corey Gauci.

You can call the Crimestoppers’ UK Contact Centre, which is open 24/7, on freephone 0800 555 111 or you can fill in their secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Information and footage and can be submitted to South Wales Police online here.

Alternatively, please contact the police quoting reference 2400112146 by either live chat, online, by email swp101@south-wales.police.uk or call 101.