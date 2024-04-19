This is in stark contrast to the Vale of Galmorgan and Cardiff, with some of the lowest percentages.

The recent ONS data, analysed by research firm Eliments, investigates the percentages of workers in the UK's five highest-emission industries such as electricity and gas, manufacturing, transportation and storage, agriculture forestry and fishing, and water and waste management.

In Wales, the highest percentage was found in Blaenau Gwent, where nearly a quarter of its workforce was employed in high emission industries (HEIs). Torfaen and Caerphilly also featured prominently with 17.8 and 19.6 per cent respectively.

In contrast, Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan had low percentages with 9.7 and 11 per cent, respectively.

The study also found that over half of the workers employed in HEI's in Wales were in the manufacturing industry.

Areas with the largest number of workers in manufacturing also had some of the highest percentages of HEI workers.

In response to the UK government's Net Zero 2050 targets, the Welsh government launched Net Zero Industry Wales in 2022.

The group aims to assist industries to achieve their Net Zero targets, ensuring the protection and growth of existing industries.