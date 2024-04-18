Brendon Reynolds had defied a restraining order preventing him from contacting her the day before after laying down flooring at the woman’s home in Caerphilly.

She had been happy with him going there but she then asked him to leave.

Rugby player Reynolds went out drinking and returned to his former partner’s address hours later.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer was caught inhaling laughing gas inside a crashed car

Elin Morgan, prosecuting, said the defendant was shouting in the street calling his ex a “cheating f****** s**g”.

Recorder David Elias KC told Reynolds: “No less than four separate neighbours reported this matter to the police.

“When you weren't able to get in, you went round, jumped over a fence and you smashed your way into the house and through a window.

“You headbutted, kicked and punched the back door.

“That was an extremely upsetting and terrifying experience no doubt for all inside that house.

“When you got in, you attacked and fought the man who was in there.

“You also punched the television set causing damage up to potentially £500 and by the time you left there was blood all over the hallway.”

The judge added: “You told the pre-sentence report author that you became that incredibly jealous and you didn't like the fact that there was another man in the house, even though that was no business of yours.

“Your relationship had ended sometime before.”

Reynolds, 30, of Ilan Road, Abertridwr, Caerphilly pleaded guilty to being in breach of a restraining order and criminal damage.

The offences occurred on Sunday, March 17.

He has previous convictions for breaching a restraining order against this victim and another former partner, Swansea Crown Court was told.

Kevin Seal representing Reynolds said: “The defendant is a person who has positive qualities.

“He is a hard-working individual and classed as a good tradesman.

“It's time for him upon his release from this custodial sentence to effectively put his life in order.

“He has the resolve to do so and start all over and above all provide financial support for all of his children and his former partners.”

Reynolds was jailed for 16 months and made the subject of an indefinite restraining order not to contact the woman.