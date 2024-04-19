Newport City Council (NCC) has been allocated £800,000 from the Government's £2.6 billion Shared Prosperity Funds.

The funds are earmarked for projects aimed at building resilient, safe communities and promoting innovation in crime prevention.

Funding will support activities that bridge economic disparity and advance sports, culture and heritage in Newport.

NCC is facilitating the grant allocation using the capabilities of a modern technology company, whatimpact, replacing the widely criticised traditional paper-based method.

This shift to digital grant-giving, although still in its early stage, has already seen applications from around 100 organisations.

The beneficiary projects are aimed at enhancing local pride through cultural and sporting events.

The changes are expected to transform the lives of hundreds across Newport's diverse community.

This progress is due in part to whatimpact, who are working with NCC to manage the grant applications effectively.

NCC recently announced the first allocation of grant money to two initiatives: Wye Gymnastics and Zimbabwe Newport Volunteering Association.

Wye Gymnastics and Galaxy Cheerleading received £15,992 from the NCC, enabling them to establish a new gymnastics club in Pill Mill.

The grant will fund new equipment and increased capacity that will allow the club to accept an additional 75 children into its gymnastics and cheerleading classes.

The club's mission is to foster inclusivity and accessibility within the community and promote physical fitness, health, and the formation of lifelong friendships through sports.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Newport Volunteering Association, directed by Robert Muza, received a £20,000 grant.

The fund will advance a series of events over the next year celebrating black history and African culture.

The planned events consist of an African Drumming and Mbira Workshop, a Newport Refuge Week Football Tournament and a Black History and Cultural Events Day.

The initiative also provides volunteering opportunities that will give volunteers valuable work experience.

These grants are made possible through NCC's partnership with whatimpact.

Whatimpact's role extends beyond just grant management – it also serves as a liaison between the grant recipients and the media, streamlining communications regarding project updates.

These initial allocations represent the first of many investments into the sports, culture, and heritage sectors of Newport under the Shared Prosperity Funds.

It is the first phase in NCC's ambitious plan to bring about a significant social impact and foster a stronger sense of community within the city.