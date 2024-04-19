After a long period of unsettled weather that has brought spurts of heavy rain and gusts of wind over the week, we could now be in for some April sunshine, according to the Met Office.

Friday is looking like a great day for some warmth, with the majority of local forecasts saying it will hit a maximum of 15 degrees by tomorrow afternoon.

Saturday is set to stay reasonably warm, reaching around 13 degrees, while Sunday will be 12.

The Met Office's forecast for Friday in South Wales is as follows: "A few showers are possible during the morning. Otherwise a fairly bright day with broken cloud and sunny intervals, these becoming more prolonged later. Rather windy, especially on the coasts."

The outlook for the rest of the weekend and heading into early next week is also suggesting some much warmer temperatures.

The Met Office says: "A dry weekend for most with sunny periods on Saturday, then generally cloudier on Sunday. Isolated showers on Monday. Winds easing and feeling a bit warmer, though still chilly overnight."

These forecasts suggest Friday will be the warmest

Friday's hourly weather for Gwent