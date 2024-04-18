The Telegraph has released a list outlining 'Britain’s 15 coolest neighbourhoods' featuring locations in London, Edinburgh, Bristol and Cardiff.

Introducing the list, the news outlet said: "“Living like a local” has become one of the 21st century’s most unstoppable travel trends.

"Yes, there’s a time and a place for joining the throng at a big-hitting tourist attraction. Visiting London without strolling down the South Bank, peering through the gates of Buckingham Palace or gazing up at the majestic dome of St Paul’s just wouldn’t be right.

"But if you want a window to the soul of a city, if you want to really uncover its quirks, it pays to get off the beaten track and visit one of its up-and-coming quarters – to which residents, not tourists, flock for bustling restaurants, cosy pubs and independent boutiques."

Walthamstow in London was ranked the coolest neighbourhood in Britain by The Telegraph. (Image: Getty Images)

Britain’s 15 coolest neighbourhoods

The top 15 coolest neighbourhoods in Britain, according to The Telegraph, are:

Walthamstow, London Ancoats, Manchester Finnieston, Glasgow Kelham Island, Sheffield Cathedral Quarter, Belfast Baltic Triangle, Liverpool Stockbridge, Edinburgh Ouseburn, Newcastle Meanwood, Leeds Jewellery Quarter, Birmingham North Laine, Brighton Pontcanna, Cardiff Wapping Wharf, Bristol East Oxford Walcot, Bath

You can see the full list and further details on each location on The Telegraph website.

The Cardiff neighbourhood among the coolest in the UK

The "leafy" north-western suburb of Pontcanna, in Cardiff, was the only location in Wales to make The Telegraph's list of Britain’s coolest neighbourhoods.

It was recognised for its green spaces, "hipster hangouts" and "cool" cafes.

The Telegraph said: "The Welsh capital packs heritage attractions and sporting heroes into the compact city centre.

"But the smart set heads for Pontcanna. The leafy, northwestern suburb is, along with neighbouring Canton, home to green spaces, hipster hangouts and cool cafés.

"Crucially, it feels properly Welsh, and the locals outnumber day-trippers. Better still, it’s just a 20-minute stroll into the city centre via Bute Park and the grounds of Cardiff Castle, part Norman fortress, part Victorian folly, following the river Taff."

Pontcanna recommendations

If you're looking for somewhere to eat and drink when visiting Pontcanna, The Telegraph recommends:

Milkwood - for brunch

Brod - for bread, pastries and coffee with a Copenhagen-style twist

Corporation Yard - an old neighbourhood pub transformed into a "happening" venue for pop-up street food vendors (reopens on May 2)

Pipes - for gluten-free craft ale served in a courtyard, plus brewery tap events

Heaneys - famed for its fish

Uisce - for wine and oysters

Thomas - Pembrokeshire-raised chef Tom Simmons' restaurant

RECOMMENDED READING:

If you are someone who likes to shop, The Telegraph recommends mooching through the plant, craft and vintage markets of Kings Road Yard.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for a place to stay in the area "base yourself at the SACO serviced apartments", The Telegraph advises.

It adds: "It’s a dog-friendly spot close to the Sophie Gardens public realm, home to Glamorgan County Cricket Club."