A south Wales suburb has been named among the coolest neighbourhoods in Britain.
The Telegraph has released a list outlining 'Britain’s 15 coolest neighbourhoods' featuring locations in London, Edinburgh, Bristol and Cardiff.
Introducing the list, the news outlet said: "“Living like a local” has become one of the 21st century’s most unstoppable travel trends.
"Yes, there’s a time and a place for joining the throng at a big-hitting tourist attraction. Visiting London without strolling down the South Bank, peering through the gates of Buckingham Palace or gazing up at the majestic dome of St Paul’s just wouldn’t be right.
"But if you want a window to the soul of a city, if you want to really uncover its quirks, it pays to get off the beaten track and visit one of its up-and-coming quarters – to which residents, not tourists, flock for bustling restaurants, cosy pubs and independent boutiques."
Britain’s 15 coolest neighbourhoods
The top 15 coolest neighbourhoods in Britain, according to The Telegraph, are:
- Walthamstow, London
- Ancoats, Manchester
- Finnieston, Glasgow
- Kelham Island, Sheffield
- Cathedral Quarter, Belfast
- Baltic Triangle, Liverpool
- Stockbridge, Edinburgh
- Ouseburn, Newcastle
- Meanwood, Leeds
- Jewellery Quarter, Birmingham
- North Laine, Brighton
- Pontcanna, Cardiff
- Wapping Wharf, Bristol
- East Oxford
- Walcot, Bath
You can see the full list and further details on each location on The Telegraph website.
The Cardiff neighbourhood among the coolest in the UK
The "leafy" north-western suburb of Pontcanna, in Cardiff, was the only location in Wales to make The Telegraph's list of Britain’s coolest neighbourhoods.
It was recognised for its green spaces, "hipster hangouts" and "cool" cafes.
The Telegraph said: "The Welsh capital packs heritage attractions and sporting heroes into the compact city centre.
"But the smart set heads for Pontcanna. The leafy, northwestern suburb is, along with neighbouring Canton, home to green spaces, hipster hangouts and cool cafés.
"Crucially, it feels properly Welsh, and the locals outnumber day-trippers. Better still, it’s just a 20-minute stroll into the city centre via Bute Park and the grounds of Cardiff Castle, part Norman fortress, part Victorian folly, following the river Taff."
Pontcanna recommendations
If you're looking for somewhere to eat and drink when visiting Pontcanna, The Telegraph recommends:
- Milkwood - for brunch
- Brod - for bread, pastries and coffee with a Copenhagen-style twist
- Corporation Yard - an old neighbourhood pub transformed into a "happening" venue for pop-up street food vendors (reopens on May 2)
- Pipes - for gluten-free craft ale served in a courtyard, plus brewery tap events
- Heaneys - famed for its fish
- Uisce - for wine and oysters
- Thomas - Pembrokeshire-raised chef Tom Simmons' restaurant
RECOMMENDED READING:
- The 3 South Wales locations named among the best places to live in the UK in 2024
- The 5 South Wales streets named among the best places to live in the UK
- The 2 South Wales villages named among the poshest in Britain
- See the South Wales town named among happiest places to live in the UK
If you are someone who likes to shop, The Telegraph recommends mooching through the plant, craft and vintage markets of Kings Road Yard.
Meanwhile, if you're looking for a place to stay in the area "base yourself at the SACO serviced apartments", The Telegraph advises.
It adds: "It’s a dog-friendly spot close to the Sophie Gardens public realm, home to Glamorgan County Cricket Club."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here