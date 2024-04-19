The event, hosted by Chepstow Community Hub and Library on May 15, offers residents a chance to familiarise themselves with the services and support available in the county.

From 10am to 2pm, attendees can engage with officers from Monmouthshire County Council's assistive tech team, museum services and library services, all of whom will be showcasing elements of their dementia-related work.

Assistive tech officers will exhibit their most recent technological advances intended to enhance lives.

Museum services will reveal their dementia-friendly session activities and library services will display a range of memory boxes and dementia resources that the public can borrow.

Library officers will also provide information on their adult education courses and the one-to-one IT sessions available.

The event will welcome Alzheimer’s Society local advisors and representatives of Age Cymru Gwent, available to provide further information and answer questions.

The day will also fundraise for the Alzheimer's Society through the sale of tea, coffee, cakes as well as badges and brooches made by community hub officers and the knit and natter group.

Cllr Angela Sandles, Monmouthshire County Council's cabinet member for equalities and engagement, said: "Monmouthshire County Council is dedicated to helping all our residents.

"This is a perfect opportunity for residents to speak to officers and gain information on the services available to them, their families and people they care for."

Anyone interested in the available services is invited to attend on May 15.