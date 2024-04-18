Gloucestershire Constabulary officers are trying to find 36-year-old Richard, from Cheltenham, and are asking for the public to help with the search.

There are growing concerns for Richard's welfare, as he is a vulnerable adult.

Richard was last seen near the Horton Road area of Gloucester at around 1pm on Thursday 21 March.

He is described as being six feet, five inches tall, of a medium build, clean-shaven and with shaved dark brown hair.

Richard was wearing a long-sleeved black top with a zip pocket, dark green cargo trousers and black trainers when he was last seen.

He has further links to Moreton-in-Marsh and Cheltenham and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him.

Due to his vulnerabilities, Richard may not realise people are trying to help him and his behaviour may be unpredictable, therefore police have asked for anyone who sees him not to approach him, but to call 999 instead.

If you have seen Richard or have any information on his current whereabouts, you can call police on 101 and quote incident 440 of March 21.