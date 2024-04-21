This charming house can have up to four-bedrooms and comes with 4 bathrooms, a detached barn-style building and a third of an acre plot of land.

Currently housing the successful 'Emm-Lee & The Copper Kettle Tea Room' on the ground floor which has 4.5 bubbles out of 5 on TripAdvisor, new owners of the property will be able to quickly move into the business and give it a unique touch.

Aerial shot of entire property (Image: Rightmove)

Self contained apartment (Image: Rightmove)

Inside the main house, visitors will find a spacious lounge with patio doors leading to a low-maintenance patio, a 6-seater hot tub and breath-taking southern views over fields.

A galley-style kitchen with a separate utility room and toilet make up the ground floor, together with a second reception room which could easily be turned into another bedroom.

Outside the Copper Kettle tea room (Image: Rightmove)

Patio with jacuzzi (Image: Rightmove)

Galley-style kitchen (Image: Rightmove)

Upstairs are two spacious double bedrooms, each with an ensuite bathroom and large landing which can double as a home office.

Stairs leading to two bedrooms (Image: Rightmove)

Generous landing being used as a home office (Image: Rightmove)

Bedroom (Image: Rightmove)

Bathroom (Image: Rightmove)

The detached cladded barn-style building is ready for an entrepreneurial touch, currently housing the 'Emm-Lee & The Copper Kettle Tea Room' which is fully fitted with all the equipment needed to continue to take on and run this business from day one.

The tearoom allows for a smooth transition into a restaurant, although this can be turned into an office, a shop, a studio or used as a garage.

It can also be used as additional accommodation or a holiday let.

In car park (Image: Rightmove)

Outdoor seating (Image: Rightmove)

Outdoor seating (Image: Rightmove)

Inside the café (Image: Rightmove)

Inside the café (Image: Rightmove)

Inside the café (Image: Rightmove)

There is a self-contained apartment above what is the tea room, which includes an open-plan kitchen and living area and a private balcony.

A double-bedroom with luxurious bathroom with shower and freestanding bath complete the apartment, which is currently used as a holiday let.

Self-contained apartment (Image: Rightmove)

Self-contained apartment (Image: Rightmove)

Self-contained apartment (Image: Rightmove)

Self-contained apartment's bathroom (Image: Rightmove)

Balcony included in the self-contained apartment (Image: Rightmove)

More outdoor seating (Image: Rightmove)

The fields surrounding the house make a peaceful backdrop to any venture, with a gated driveway which can hold around a dozen cars at any one time. Additional parking is also available outside the gated entrance.

Skirrid Mountain is a stone's throw away from the property, making it ideal for those who like to take a walk in nature at the weekend.

Reception / living room (Image: Rightmove)

Bathroom (Image: Rightmove)

The car park can hold around a dozen cars (Image: Rightmove)

The house is a few miles away from Abergavenny town, which offers lots of amenities including independent restaurants and is close to the Brecon Beacons.

Abergavenny Food Festival in September attracts foodies from around the world each year and is local to the house, which means the need for the holiday let can provide a second income to the prospective owners.

The property is on Rightmove, taking offers over £750,000.