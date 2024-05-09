We have sat down with each of our sponsors to find out a bit more about them.

This time, it's the turn of the University of South Wales (USW), official sponsor of Secondary School of the Year.

What is the nature of your organisation/business?

USW is one of Britain’s most exciting and ambitious universities. Innovative, thriving and sustainable, we work to build better futures for our students, our communities and our partners economically, socially and culturally.

We are proud to be a University of ambition and intent. We explore and share ideas. We widen access to learning and serve our learners with passion and equip them for success. We are a modern, forward-thinking University that takes our students beyond the lecture theatre.

Why are you a sponsor of these awards and in particular the award which you sponsor?

Based in the heart of Newport, the University offers practical hands-on courses to prepare graduates for a career in the education sector and follow their passion.

From early years practitioners, education practitioners and primary school teachers to post-compulsory education, we offer a range of courses to help students succeed (through the mediums of English and Welsh).

We are incredibly proud and delighted to sponsor the Secondary School of the Year Award for the South Wales Schools and Education Awards 2024 to help support those who are making a difference for future generations.

Why do you believe it is important for you to support these School & Education Awards in shining a light on people and organisations which may otherwise remain unrecognised?

Teaching, inspiring and shaping our future generations. Changing lives and making a positive impact. It is a big responsibility but also hugely rewarding.

At USW, we have a long history of delivering quality courses and training teachers and education professionals.

The need for skilled education professionals is greater than ever, and at USW we believe it’s important to celebrate and recognise the outstanding work, care and innovation across the sector to inspire others to choose a profession where they can make the biggest difference.

USW is for people who are engaged and who care about our society. Like many nominees who will be celebrated as part of the awards, at USW we change lives and our world for the better, improving the prospects of people and places.

Why is it important for you and your business to show your support for the community in this way?

USW collaborates closely with our school partners. We are an important part of the education community and take our responsibility very seriously.

This award provides a very important reflection of the superb work and the dedicated and long-standing efforts of a huge number of people in building a high-quality learning experience that benefits the population as a whole.

It is important that excellence in teaching is recognised.