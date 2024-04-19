This unique event is part of a year-long partnership between the Museum of Youth Culture and Fred Perry to gather photographs and memories that epitomise British youth culture.

The project will take place across the UK with a series of Show & Tell events, staged at regional Fred Perry stores.

The Cardiff event is planned for Saturday, May 4, with participants invited to attend from 10am to 4pm.

Notably, there will be a specialised talk from 2 to 3pm.

The collected photographs, along with other artifacts such as ephemera and clothing, will be scanned and curated for the museum's 'Grown Up in Britain' collection.

All items brought forward will go on to feature in an end-of-year exhibition at the Fred Perry Camden store.

Jon Swinstead, founder of the Museum of Youth Culture, expressed his excitement about the collaboration with Fred Perry.

He said: "Whilst there is much that unites us across generations, there are subtle differences in how youth culture expresses itself across regions in the UK - so a punk in Glasgow looks different to one in Brighton and it's important we represent these divergences in subculture."

He further added: "Bringing MOYC to regions across the country is important as ultimately we want the museum to represent as many diverse histories of growing up as possible.

"Being able to work with our friends at Fred Perry on this tour is an exciting opportunity and a great way to celebrate our shared Subcultural history."

The aim of the initiative, according to the museum, is to help preserve and display the history of teenagers and young people, thereby celebrating youth and subcultures as an invaluable part of the UK's social history.

Since the launch of the museum's 'Grown Up in Britain' campaign in 2019, thousands of artefacts, dating back as far as the Roaring Twenties, have been submitted.

The invitation to the public to dig out family albums and "shoebox archives" has resulted in a wide range of media submissions, from home footage and ephemera to old band t-shirts and stories.

The Cardiff Show & Tell event, like others in the series, is free to join, seeking to bring people together and see what new stories can be discovered.