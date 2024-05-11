We have sat down with each of our sponsors to find out a bit more about them.

This time, it's the turn of the National Grid, sponsor of STEM Project of the Year.

Name of your organisation or business?

National Grid

What is the nature of your organisation/business?

National Grid Electricity Distribution brings energy to life for 8 million customers in South Wales, the South West and the Midlands.

We are committed to providing safe and reliable electricity across an area covering 55,000 sq kms, while minimising the impact on the environment and ensuring the highest quality of service for our customers.

We maintain and invest in a network of overhead lines, underground cables and substations which provide electricity for homes and businesses, as well as providing new connections for low-carbon technology, such as Electric Vehicle chargers and heat pumps.

Why are you a sponsor of these awards and in particular the award which you sponsor?

The future of the electricity network is guided by innovation in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) and these subjects bring exciting possibilities and provide opportunities for positive change.

We believe in supporting young minds as they work to create a brighter future for all of us and recently our Community Matters Fund offered £250,000 in grants to community groups and charities with innovative projects encouraging and inspiring children to engage with STEM subjects.

Sponsoring the STEM Project of the Year Award at the 2024 South Wales Schools & Education Awards is another example of our continued support for STEM. We’re looking forward to hearing about primary, secondary and higher education students’ projects in these exciting subjects.

Why do you believe it is important for you to support these School & Education Awards in shining a light on people and organisations which may otherwise remain unrecognised?

STEM subjects are important to National Grid because they are so integral to the work we do.

Inspiring the STEM leaders of tomorrow not only supports National Grid’s wider objectives to deliver a clean, fair and affordable energy future, but also plays a part in meeting the anticipated 400,000 roles needed between now and 2050 to reach the UK’s net zero targets.

At National Grid, we know how important a diverse and inclusive STEM workforce is for the future of the energy industry. We are committed to breaking down the barriers and widening the reach of a STEM career for the next generation. We want young people to feel supported, especially those from disadvantaged or underrepresented backgrounds for whom STEM may feel unfamiliar, out of reach or even intimidating.

Why is it important for you and your business to show your support for the community in this way?

We have 1.2 million customers in South Wales and have more than 1,000 employees living and working in its communities. Sponsoring these awards is an important way to show our connection to South Wales and support for the area and the community.

What benefits do you believe these awards deliver for the community and the people and individuals in Gwent?

These awards are an important way to recognise and celebrate the achievements of young people and also to encourage them onto rewarding career paths that will not only benefit them as individuals but the communities they go on to work in.

How and in what way have you been affected, influenced or moved by Schools & Education individuals or organisations?

Every year National Grid does a lot of work to support the education of children, including school visits to talk about our network and electrical safety.

How would you sum up what this event means to you?

Awards like this shine a spotlight on the talents and amazing efforts of students and teachers. They are an important way to recognise and celebrate innovative projects and the achievements of young people in STEM subjects. We look forward to seeing their work.