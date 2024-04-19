Fans of our four-legged friends have eagerly awaited the announcement that the Labrador Cafe will be setting up in the popular Revolucion de Cuba on Friary Street in Cardiff on Sunday, April 21.

After the resounding success of similar events in London, Birmingham, and Manchester, event organisers at POP+BARK are bringing the unique experience to Wales.

James and Anushka, founders of POP+BARK and owners of Bertie the Pug, recently gained recognition for their dog-themed events and innovative approach to building a community of dog lovers on the popular TV show, Dragon's Den.

This event will take up the entire ground floor of the bustling venue.

Attendees can look forward to a day filled with furry fun, socialising, and plenty of photo opportunities.

Labradors can experience the Pupuccino Bar! (Image: Pop+Bark)

The world's only Pupuccino Bar, serving treats with tasty dog-friendly toppings like fresh blueberries and peanut butter sprinkles, will also be open.

In addition to delicious Pupcakes, Dognuts, Jammy Doggers, and Pawbons will be on offer.

Anushka said: "Labradors are one of the UKs most popular breeds so it was about time we extended the fun to these crazy, bundles of joy!

"Labrador Cafe is a safe, off-lead experience where labs can roam, explore, and play with other labs.

"With heaps of cute photo opportunities, doggy furniture, and props, the event promises to be a recipe for the happiest party ever!"

Dog-friendly furniture and fun props will be available to make your pet feel right at home.

There will also be a chance to mingle with Labrador owners who appreciate the breed's high energy, adorable quirks, and lovable personalities.

The Labrador Cafe isn't just for those bringing their own dogs, but for all who appreciate the breed's charm and character.

The event promises a unique opportunity to meet up to 50 Labradors in one fun-filled venue.

This truly inclusive and heartwarming event is guaranteed to provide an unforgettable day for Labrador lovers.

Whether you're considering getting a dog of your own or simply want to hang out with these delightful creatures, Labrador Cafe is sure to be the perfect destination this weekend.