In the latest of our series, we go to Monmouthshire where we visit The Anchor Inn in Tintern near the English-Welsh border.

The historic pub dates back to the twelfth century and was originally a cider mill and grain store for the Tintern Abbey.

The pub is known for its breathtaking views of the historic Tintern Abbey and picturesque countryside.

The pub has stunning views of Tintern Abbey. Picture: Facebook (Image: Facebook)We chatted with the assistant manager Dominic Williams who helps when the general manager is not around.

He said: “I started as waiting staff five years ago and I enjoy being inside this industry as it is fast-paced.

“I decided to do an NVQ which led to management progression, and I love this job as you get to meet different people all of all shapes and faces who all got a story to tell and it's kind of nice.

“Some people have travelled from as far as Scotland just to visit us and some of them come from around the corner, so it’s a nice experience in my eyes.”

The Anchor Inn at Tintern is a lovely pub with a warm friendly atmosphere. Picture: Facebook (Image: Facebook)The bar is named after the cider mill, as it has the original three cider presses located around the pub.

Due to the cider mill's history, the pub sells an extensive range of cider from Thatcher's Gold, Haze, spiced apple, blood orange and dark berry.

Amstel lager is popular in the winter and thatchers during the summer, along with bottled ciders of Old Mout.

The pub is family and dog-friendly and has a play area with two swings, a slide, a rock wall and a mini abbey play house.

The pub serves an extension range of draught products, with mostly cider due to it being a former cider mill. Picture: Facebook (Image: Facebook)Its most popular food is pies, fish and chips, and hunter's chicken.

Mr Williams told the South Wales Argus that the views of the abbey are spectacular and that the pub is a hotspot during the summer.

He added: “It is a gorgeous view, and people think it's gorgeous in the summertime but it is in the wintertime.

"It has a winter fog and the icy sheets you get in the morning when it’s a bit cold. The abbey has that blue and white glow which is gorgeous.

The Anchor Inn is one of the best places to have a pint or a bite to eat with a view. Picture: Google (Image: Google)“In the summer we can get extremely busy as people will come down to look at the abbey and come for lunch.

“We are a hot point because the sun is always shining in every corner and it's perfect for those who want to enjoy a drink in the warm weather as we have it from 10am until 9pm until the sun goes down."