Comic Con 2024 in Newport is just months away and the organisers of the event have confirmed around 7000 tickets have already sold out.

A spokesperson for Monopoly Events Ltd, said: "The event gets 12,000 people in over the weekend.

Comic Con Wales 2024 will take place on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 August (Image: Comic Con Wales)

"We have already sold around 7000 tickets so the event is heading for another sell out over both days."

The event will be held at the International Convention Centre - ICC Wales on the Saturday and Sunday, August 10 and 11, 2024.

Depending on the ticket you hold, you would be allowed entry from 9am or 11am on the day.

Line-up

Bernard Hill (Lord of the Rings, Titanic, True Crime)

Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf, Arrow)

Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead, Shazam!,

David Yost (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers)

DJ Qualls (Breaking Bad, Scrubs, Lost)

Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, Once Upon a Time, The Gentlemen)

Holly Marie Combs (Charmed)

Jennifer Blanc Biehn (The Victim, Havenhurst, Saved by the Bell)

Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys, Smallville)

Jessie T Usher (Survivor's Remorse, The Boys, Smile)

Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries, Love in the Villa, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Laz Alonso (Avatar, fast & Furious, The Boys)

Mark Sheppard (Firefly, Supernatural, Battlestar Galactica)

Matt Ryan (Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, Constantine)

Michael Biehn (The Terminator, The Magnificent Seven)

Rob Wiethoff (Red Dead Redemption)

Roger Clark (Red Dead Redemption)

Rose McGowan (Charmed)

Ross Marquand (The Walking Dead, Avengers, Invincible)

Samantha Smith (Supernatural)

Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things)

Sean Pertwee (Luther, The Invitation, You, Silent Witness)

Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy, Luke Cage)

Comic Con 2023 at the ICC in Newport (Image: File)

Last year's sold out event saw the likes of The Vampire Diaries Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley.