Police made the discovery when they raided Nicholas Davis’ home in Newport two months ago.

“A search returned two containers of class A drugs, namely cocaine, having been hidden in two places in his garden,” prosecutor Rose Glanville said.

“The quantity of drugs totalled some 15g of cocaine which has a street value of around £1,250 up to £1,450.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer was caught inhaling laughing gas inside a crashed car

“Also located at the property was £400 in cash, a burner phone and high value clothing.

“A search of the phone messages revealed that the defendant was sending out mass texts of ‘Got nice’ which the prosecution say is soliciting for cocaine.”

Davis, 44, of Christchurch Road, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession with intent to supply the class A drug.

The defendant committed the offences while he was the subject of a community order for battery.

He also has a previous drug trafficking conviction, Swansea Crown Court was told.

Davis was jailed for 56 months in 2014 for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Nicholas Gedge, mitigating, said his client was a well-thought of single parent.

His barrister told the court: “The defendant found himself financially struggling towards the end of last year because a cut to his work shifts was made.

“He knows what he did was clearly foolish and the amount of money he stood to gain was, in my submission, relatively modest.

“The drugs were sold to a small number of people who Mr Davis says were friends.”

The judge, Recorder David Elias KC, told the defendant: “You have some strong personal mitigation.

“You are someone who is regularly in work and you have an offer of employment upon your release.”

He added: “You are a single parent of two children who are almost grown up now and there are references showing that you have at times been very helpful to your local community.

“There is a glowing reference from one of your employers.”

But his offending was aggravated, the judge said, by his previous drug dealing conviction and the fact that the new offences were committed while he was subject to the community order.

Davis was jailed for 32 months.

He is due to face a proceeds of crime hearing in September.