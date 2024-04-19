The city council has granted planning permission for a developer to convert the Angel Inn, in West Street, into new homes.

The property “requires extensive refurbishment and new uses to ensure it is fit for purpose”, agents LRJ Planning said in a design statement on behalf of applicant Howard Bowes.

The pub closed in October 2021, according to planning documents submitted to the council.

The agent added that the “vacant” pub has “become dilapidated, making a poor contribution to the overall character of the area”.

The Angel Inn is “strategically well-placed” at the edge of the city centre, and there is the potential “to create a new development which is truly outstanding” at the property.

A previous application to turn the building’s upstairs area into two flats was refused in May 2023.

The new and successful application, by Mr Bowes, is for four apartments spread across the ground and first floors.

Plans show two apartments for the ground floor, each with their own bathroom, courtyard garden, and combined kitchen and living area. One of the apartments will have one bedroom, and the other will have two bedrooms.

Upstairs, there are plans for two more apartments, each with one bedroom, a kitchen and living area, and bathroom.

When the proposals were put out for public consultation, one person complained, raising questions about parking and privacy.

But in their report, council officers decided the conversion of the Angel Inn was “acceptable and in accordance” with the local authority’s planning policies, and granted permission for the works, subject to a series of conditions.